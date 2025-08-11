New wildfire flares up west of Osoyoos, closing Highway 3

Crews have been called to battle a new wildfire burning just west of Osoyoos.
The fire, which was first discovered late Monday, is burning along Highway 3 on the west side of Osoyoos Lake and north of the airport, and was last mapped at 7.5 hectares in size.
DriveBC said Highway 3 was closed in both directions at Old Richter Pass Road.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said residents of the area should be prepared to leave if notified.
Global News viewers reported both planes and helicopters dumping water on the fire.
The fire is classified as out of control, meaning it is spreading or expected to spread beyond its current perimeter, and believed to have been sparked by human activity.
More to come…
