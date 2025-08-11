SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Fire

New wildfire flares up west of Osoyoos, closing Highway 3

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
Quickly growing wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
A wildfire burning near Osoyoos has quickly grown Tuesday evening. It's along Highway 3 and the road is closed in both directions at Old Richter Pass Road.
Share

Crews have been called to battle a new wildfire burning just west of Osoyoos.

The fire, which was first discovered late Monday, is burning along Highway 3 on the west side of Osoyoos Lake and north of the airport, and was last mapped at 7.5 hectares in size.

DriveBC said Highway 3 was closed in both directions at Old Richter Pass Road.

Wildfire risk heats up in Kelowna

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said residents of the area should be prepared to leave if notified.

Global News viewers reported both planes and helicopters dumping water on the fire.

The fire is classified as out of control, meaning it is spreading or expected to spread beyond its current perimeter, and believed to have been sparked by human activity.

More to come…

