Police release CCTV footage after Victoria synagogue defaced with hate message

WARNING: This story contains content that could be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.
Victoria police have released CCTV footage of a suspect in a recent vandalism incident at the Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue.
The incident happened early on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 2, in the 1400 block of Blanchard Street.
Congregants arrived at the Synagogue on Saturday morning to find a hateful message written on a pillar at the entrance.
The message, which has now been painted over, read “Jews are evil! Because genocide is evil!”
It finished with the words “Palestinians will get their revenge against you child-killing Jew monsters.”
Anyone who recognizes the man in the footage or has information that could help the investigation is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
