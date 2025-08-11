Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Southern Alberta powerchair hockey tournament unites Calgary and Lethbridge

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 11:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Powerchair hockey tournament unites Calgary and Lethbridge players'
Powerchair hockey tournament unites Calgary and Lethbridge players
Powerchair hockey tournament unites Calgary and Lethbridge players
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Four teams from Calgary and Lethbridge came together this weekend for southern Alberta’s first-ever powerchair hockey tournament at the University of Lethbridge’s north gym.

The event was more than just a competition; it was a chance to build community and grow the sport in the region. For many players new to the game, it was their first taste of the fast-paced and inclusive sport, which combines skill, strategy and heart.

Jeff Barrett, a longtime Calgary player, said powerchair hockey gave him a sense of belonging and competition he hadn’t found elsewhere.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I got involved many, many years ago. My first year was 2005, and I actually found out about this sport through word of mouth from a friend. And it’s been a great opportunity for me. Growing up, I had no other sport to really feel involved with, to be a part of,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The tournament was organized by Chase Petruska, a neuroscience PhD student at the University of Lethbridge who started the Lethbridge Powerchair Sports Association after moving to the city.

He explained the importance of the sport beyond just playing games: “A lot of these individuals don’t have all the opportunities given to them to play in sports or to grow social connections, so I feel like power hockey and soccer are very important in doing both of that, helping them.”

With this event marking the beginning of powerchair hockey in Lethbridge, organizers hope to build a local league and eventually spark a spirited rivalry with Calgary, paving the way for more athletes to experience the sport’s physical and social benefits.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices