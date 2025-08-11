Southern Alberta powerchair hockey tournament unites Calgary and Lethbridge

Four teams from Calgary and Lethbridge came together this weekend for southern Alberta’s first-ever powerchair hockey tournament at the University of Lethbridge’s north gym.

The event was more than just a competition; it was a chance to build community and grow the sport in the region. For many players new to the game, it was their first taste of the fast-paced and inclusive sport, which combines skill, strategy and heart.

Jeff Barrett, a longtime Calgary player, said powerchair hockey gave him a sense of belonging and competition he hadn’t found elsewhere.

“I got involved many, many years ago. My first year was 2005, and I actually found out about this sport through word of mouth from a friend. And it’s been a great opportunity for me. Growing up, I had no other sport to really feel involved with, to be a part of,” he said.

The tournament was organized by Chase Petruska, a neuroscience PhD student at the University of Lethbridge who started the Lethbridge Powerchair Sports Association after moving to the city.

He explained the importance of the sport beyond just playing games: “A lot of these individuals don’t have all the opportunities given to them to play in sports or to grow social connections, so I feel like power hockey and soccer are very important in doing both of that, helping them.”

With this event marking the beginning of powerchair hockey in Lethbridge, organizers hope to build a local league and eventually spark a spirited rivalry with Calgary, paving the way for more athletes to experience the sport’s physical and social benefits.

Watch the video above for the full story.