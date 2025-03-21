Menu

Sports

Lethbridge Hurricanes honour ‘Ry Guy’ on World Down Syndrome Day

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 4:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, honouring ‘Ry Guy’'
Lethbridge Hurricanes celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, honouring ‘Ry Guy’
The Lethbridge Hurricanes marked World Down Syndrome Day by honouring their longtime game day assistant, Ryan “Ry Guy” Roznowsky. The team and fans embraced the celebration, recognizing Ryan’s impact and the importance of inclusion in hockey. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes are making their game on World Down Syndrome Day extra special by honouring one of their own — longtime game day assistant Ryan “Ry Guy” Roznowsky.

A fixture in the dressing room for over a decade, Ryan has become a beloved part of the team, bringing positivity and energy to players and staff alike.

“World Down Syndrome Day is really important to us,” said Hurricanes staff member Kathy Hong.

“Having Ry Guy with us for over 10 years, he’s huge for the organization and the guys.

“He brings so much positive energy, and we’re really happy to support him.”

To mark the occasion, the Hurricanes are encouraging fans to wear mismatched socks, a global tradition symbolizing inclusion and support for individuals with Down syndrome.

With their game falling on the official awareness day, the team wanted to make this year’s celebration extra meaningful.

Ryan, who takes great pride in his role with the team, summed up the night best: “All the people who have Down syndrome are special, and they do their sports the same as I do.”

Through their recognition of Ryan and their fans with Down syndrome, the Hurricanes continue to show that hockey is for everyone.

