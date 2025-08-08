Menu

Politics

Alberta government appeals injunction of transgender health-care law

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 4:18 pm
1 min read
A person holds a transgender flag to show their support for the transgender community during the sixth annual Transgender Day of Remembrance at Maryville College, Nov. 20, 2016, in Maryville, Tenn. View image in full screen
A person holds a transgender flag to show their support for the transgender community during the sixth annual Transgender Day of Remembrance at Maryville College, Nov. 20, 2016, in Maryville, Tenn. (Brianna Bivens/The Daily Times via AP, File)
Alberta is appealing a temporary injunction of a law banning doctors from providing gender-affirming care to youth.

A judge ruled in June that the provincial law raises serious Charter issues that need to be hashed out in an ongoing court challenge of the legislation.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Allison Kuntz ruled the law is likely to cause irreparable harm to gender diverse youth and contrary evidence submitted from the province wasn’t overwhelming enough.

The government argues the injunction was premature, since the law wasn’t fully in effect, and that the judge made a mistake in deciding it would cause irreparable harm.

It has said the law was passed to protect children from making potentially irreversible decisions about their bodies.

Egale Canada, one of the groups challenging the law, says it respects the province’s right to appeal but believes the judge made the right decision.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

