McGill unions say university is threatening free speech over pro-Palestinian support

Four unions at McGill University say the school is attacking free speech by threatening to suspend funding for a student organization because of its support for a pro-Palestinian group.

McGill sent a notice of default earlier this year to a social-justice student group, demanding it stop supporting Students for Palestine’s Honour and Resistance.

The pro-Palestinian organization was one of the groups that started a months-long encampment on the university’s downtown campus last year.

The unions, representing some McGill professors, staff and teaching assistants, say the university is intimidating and threatening to dismantle the social-justice group.

McGill also announced this spring it was moving to cut ties with the university’s student union for similar reasons.

That decision followed a three-day student strike over McGill’s investments in companies linked to military action in Gaza, which led to dozens of classes being blocked or interrupted.