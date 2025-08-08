Menu

Canada

McGill unions say university is threatening free speech over pro-Palestinian support

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2025 11:27 am
1 min read
People play frisbee on the McGill University campus in Montreal on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. View image in full screen
People play frisbee on the McGill University campus in Montreal on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press
Four unions at McGill University say the school is attacking free speech by threatening to suspend funding for a student organization because of its support for a pro-Palestinian group.

McGill sent a notice of default earlier this year to a social-justice student group, demanding it stop supporting Students for Palestine’s Honour and Resistance.

The pro-Palestinian organization was one of the groups that started a months-long encampment on the university’s downtown campus last year.

The unions, representing some McGill professors, staff and teaching assistants, say the university is intimidating and threatening to dismantle the social-justice group.

McGill also announced this spring it was moving to cut ties with the university’s student union for similar reasons.

That decision followed a three-day student strike over McGill’s investments in companies linked to military action in Gaza, which led to dozens of classes being blocked or interrupted.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

