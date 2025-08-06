Driver arrested after 5-vehicle pileup in north Edmonton

A driver was arrested after allegedly triggering a five-vehicle collision Tuesday night in north-central Edmonton.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. just north of Yellowhead Trail on 82 Street, where it dips under CN Rail train tracks south of 127 Avenue.
The Edmonton Police Service said the multi-vehicle collision occurred when a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by a 28-year-old man travelling south on 82 Street, rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup that was also southbound.
The Jeep was allegedly speeding, police said.
Police allege that initial crash allegedly triggered a chain reaction: the Dodge Ram slid forward and hit a Mercedes, which then struck a Ford Focus in front of it, which hit a Mitsubishi RVR at the front of the line of vehicles.
The driver of the Jeep suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He was also arrested.
The other drivers suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed for a few hours while the Major Collision Investigations Section investigated.
