Driver arrested after 5-vehicle pileup in north Edmonton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A driver was arrested after allegedly triggering a five-vehicle collision Tuesday night in north-central Edmonton.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. just north of Yellowhead Trail on 82 Street, where it dips under CN Rail train tracks south of 127 Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service said the multi-vehicle collision occurred when a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by a 28-year-old man travelling south on 82 Street, rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup that was also southbound.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Jeep was allegedly speeding, police said.

Police allege that initial crash allegedly triggered a chain reaction: the Dodge Ram slid forward and hit a Mercedes, which then struck a Ford Focus in front of it, which hit a Mitsubishi RVR at the front of the line of vehicles.

View image in full screen A five-vehicle collision on 82 Street, between Yellowhead Trail and 127 Avenue, in Edmonton on Tues., Aug. 5, 2025. Global News

The driver of the Jeep suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He was also arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The other drivers suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for a few hours while the Major Collision Investigations Section investigated.