Traffic

Driver arrested after 5-vehicle pileup in north Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
The scene of a five-vehicle collision on 82 Street, between Yellowhead Trail and 127 Avenue, in Edmonton on Tues., Aug. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
The scene of a five-vehicle collision on 82 Street, between Yellowhead Trail and 127 Avenue, in Edmonton on Tues., Aug. 5, 2025. Global News
A driver was arrested after allegedly triggering a five-vehicle collision Tuesday night in north-central Edmonton.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. just north of Yellowhead Trail on 82 Street, where it dips under CN Rail train tracks south of 127 Avenue.

The Edmonton Police Service said the multi-vehicle collision occurred when a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by a 28-year-old man travelling south on 82 Street, rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup that was also southbound.

The Jeep was allegedly speeding, police said.

Police allege that initial crash allegedly triggered a chain reaction: the Dodge Ram slid forward and hit a Mercedes, which then struck a Ford Focus in front of it, which hit a Mitsubishi RVR at the front of the line of vehicles.

A five-vehicle collision on 82 Street, between Yellowhead Trail and 127 Avenue, in Edmonton on Tues., Aug. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
A five-vehicle collision on 82 Street, between Yellowhead Trail and 127 Avenue, in Edmonton on Tues., Aug. 5, 2025. Global News
The driver of the Jeep suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He was also arrested.

The other drivers suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for a few hours while the Major Collision Investigations Section investigated.

