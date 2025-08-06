Predatory towing targeted with new collision exclusion zone, fines in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is creating fines and new rules to crack down on predatory towing.

So-called predatory towing is a growing concern in Edmonton and across Alberta, in which scammers or unscrupulous tow truck drivers put drivers in high-pressure situations and tack on the costs.

In some cases, drivers have reported being charged up to $2,500 for unrequested vehicle towing services.

On Wednesday, Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen reiterated the concerns about tow truck drivers showing up at collision scenes unprompted and pressuring those involved to unnecessarily accept their services.

Dreeshen says that in some cases, tow truck drivers charge excessive fees and don’t provide necessary information to those whose vehicles are towed.

Starting Friday, the province is implementing a 200-metre exclusion zone around collision scenes, and tow trucks must stay back and not offer their services unless police, emergency officials like EMS or firefighters, or drivers involved say otherwise.

Story continues below advertisement

Dreeshen said if tow truck drivers don’t respect the exclusion zone, they can be fined $1,000.

“The last thing someone needs after a collision is to be taken advantage of by aggressive tow truck operators charging excessive fees,” Dreeshen said.

“These new rules will protect Albertans from unethical behaviour, give drivers more control in a stressful moment, and help reduce insurance costs caused by inflated towing bills.”

1:58 Alberta Motor Association warns drivers about ‘predatory towing’

The province’s move comes after the Alberta Motor Association spoke out last winter, saying that until 2024, so-called “accident chasers” were virtually non-existent in Alberta.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Then last summer, there was a sharp increase in complaints. The AMA supports the province’s crackdown on unethical behaviour.

“Alberta’s towing industry has a long-standing reputation for trustworthiness and professionalism,” AMA president and chief executive officer Michelle Chimko said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These clear regulations send a strong message that predatory practices have no place here.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These clear regulations send a strong message that predatory practices have no place here."

This past May, Edmonton police charged 11 owners of 10 local tow truck companies with fraud.

Police said that during their investigation, officers discovered that numerous tow truck companies in Edmonton were allegedly fraudulently billing insurance companies for services that were not provided.

“Albertans have the right to select the towing company of their choice following a collision and should not feel pressured to immediately accept services offered at the scene,” Edmonton Police Service Deputy Chief Nicole Chapdelaine said.

“The EPS has made several arrests related to this predatory practice and are supportive of rules that offer those involved in collisions the space required to navigate an already taxing situation.”

2:02 Edmonton police charges 11 tow truck company owners with fraud

The rules are nearly identical to a bylaw passed earlier this year by Calgary city council, and Dreeshen said all Albertans will now have the same protection.

Story continues below advertisement

The AMA said it’s important to know your rights before scammers show up:

You have the right to refuse unsolicited towing services.

You have the right to choose who tows your vehicle, and where, unless otherwise directed by police.

You have the right to access your vehicle to retrieve personal items during a storage facility’s business hours.

You have the right to ask if the towing company receives a kickback for taking your vehicle to a particular storage facility or repair shop.

You have the right to a quote prior to service, and an itemized invoice prior to making payment.

— with files from Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press