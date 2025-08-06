Menu

Canada

‘Full lawn watering ban’ in place for Ontario village

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 10:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Southwestern Ontario blasted with another heat wave'
Southwestern Ontario blasted with another heat wave
RELATED: Southwestern Ontario blasted with another heat wave – Jul 28, 2025
Residents of an Ontario village are being subject to a “full lawn watering ban” due to a watermain break.

The Township of Selwyn, which is in Peterborough County, says on its website the break in Lakefield – a village adjacent to the Otonabee River – is impacting the capacity of its water system.

“A full lawn watering ban is now in effect,” the township said.

“Lakefield residents are asked to please also limit all non-essential water use until further notice.”

This is not the first order to stop non-essential water use this summer.

Last month, residents and businesses in Bowmanville, Ont., were told by Durham Region to discontinue all non-essential indoor and outdoor water use.

“The Region is currently investigating a maintenance issue with one of the three filters at the plant,” a notice read.

“The water quality will not be impacted as the remaining filters will maintain our current high standard of water treatment; however, the maintenance issue has impacted the overall capacity of the plant.”

The notice added water restrictions are necessary to maintain adequate water levels to deal with emergencies such as fire protection.

Durham lifted the notice on Aug. 1 after repairs were fixed, it said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

