Ontario town told to stop ‘non-essential’ water use as heat wave continues

A mandatory water restriction remains in place for an Ontario town as a heat wave persists across the province.

Residents and businesses in Bowmanville, Ont., were told by Durham Region to discontinue all non-essential indoor and outdoor water use as of Sunday.

According to the region’s website, the urgent notice remains in place as of Tuesday and is “effective immediately until further notice.”

“The Region is currently investigating a maintenance issue with one of the three filters at the plant,” the notice read.

“The water quality will not be impacted as the remaining filters will maintain our current high standard of water treatment; however, the maintenance issue has impacted the overall capacity of the plant.”

The notice said water restrictions are necessary to maintain adequate water levels to deal with emergencies such as fire protection.

It gave examples of non-essential water use such as cleaning driveways or decks, washing cars and lawn watering.

Southern Ontario is under yet another heat wave with temperatures in the 30s C but the humidity making it feel more into the 40s. The heat wave is expected to end by Wednesday.