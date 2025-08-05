Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek man seen kicking, punching his dog in Nanaimo

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 9:22 pm
1 min read
Do you recognize this man or this dog? Nanaimo RCMP would like to speak with him. View image in full screen
Do you recognize this man or this dog? Nanaimo RCMP would like to speak with him. Nanaimo RCMP handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nanaimo RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify a man who a witness reported seeing abusing his dog.

On July 27 at 6:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Selby Road, a witness told RCMP that they saw a man punch and kick his German Shepherd. The witness told the police that they called out to the man, telling him to stop and the man then came toward the witness “aggressively,” asking to see their phone as he thought the witness was recording him.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The witness told the man they were not recording the interaction and the man and his dog walked away, southbound on Selby Road.

The witness did take a photo of the man and his dog and described the man as about five-feet-11-inches tall and 175 pounds, with tanned skin, dark hair in a ponytail, a moustache and closely-groomed beard.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was riding and then walking with a skateboard and at the time was wearing a white and dark baseball hat, a dark T-shirt and knee-length light-coloured shorts.

The dog appears to be a German Shepherd cross, black, tan, and white, with a white-tipped tail, according to what the witness told RCMP.

The police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the dog call Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line (250)754-2345 and reference file 25-23755.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices