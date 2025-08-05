Police seek man seen kicking, punching his dog in Nanaimo

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify a man who a witness reported seeing abusing his dog.

On July 27 at 6:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Selby Road, a witness told RCMP that they saw a man punch and kick his German Shepherd. The witness told the police that they called out to the man, telling him to stop and the man then came toward the witness “aggressively,” asking to see their phone as he thought the witness was recording him.

The witness told the man they were not recording the interaction and the man and his dog walked away, southbound on Selby Road.

The witness did take a photo of the man and his dog and described the man as about five-feet-11-inches tall and 175 pounds, with tanned skin, dark hair in a ponytail, a moustache and closely-groomed beard.

He was riding and then walking with a skateboard and at the time was wearing a white and dark baseball hat, a dark T-shirt and knee-length light-coloured shorts.

The dog appears to be a German Shepherd cross, black, tan, and white, with a white-tipped tail, according to what the witness told RCMP.

The police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the dog call Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line (250)754-2345 and reference file 25-23755.