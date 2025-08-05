SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

BC Wildfire Service warns of sharing AI-generated images of fires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 6:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More than 200 firefighters battle 500-hectare Wesley Lake wildfire'
More than 200 firefighters battle 500-hectare Wesley Lake wildfire
WATCH: Wildfire crews and local firefighters are hitting the Wesley Ridge fire on Vancouver Island hard to protect nearby homes and Highway 4. 387 homes are under evacuation order, along with two nearby campgrounds.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The BC Wildfire Service is warning people about sharing unverified images online of what are AI-generated images of wildfires.

In a post on Facebook, the service said that while social media can be a great resource for information and updates, wildfire seasons can also be a “time of fear and anxiety and during times of concern misinformation can spread quickly and add to the uncertainty.”

The post included two images, which the BC Wildfire Service said have been circulating on social media over the past few weeks.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In the photos… you can see images generated with artificial intelligence that were shared by other accounts and seemingly show recent wildfires,” the organization said.

“However, they do not accurately represent the terrain, fire size or fire behaviour in the area.

Trending Now

“Someone scrolling past could believe this image is real or accurate when it is not.”

Story continues below advertisement

The service recommends that people choose trusted sources before an emergency occurs so that people can be sure they are getting the accurate information they need.

Residents can download the BC Wildfire Service App, sign up for emergency alerts and choose a trusted news source to receive updates.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices