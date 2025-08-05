BC Wildfire Service warns of sharing AI-generated images of fires

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service is warning people about sharing unverified images online of what are AI-generated images of wildfires.

In a post on Facebook, the service said that while social media can be a great resource for information and updates, wildfire seasons can also be a “time of fear and anxiety and during times of concern misinformation can spread quickly and add to the uncertainty.”

The post included two images, which the BC Wildfire Service said have been circulating on social media over the past few weeks.

“In the photos… you can see images generated with artificial intelligence that were shared by other accounts and seemingly show recent wildfires,” the organization said.

“However, they do not accurately represent the terrain, fire size or fire behaviour in the area.

“Someone scrolling past could believe this image is real or accurate when it is not.”

The service recommends that people choose trusted sources before an emergency occurs so that people can be sure they are getting the accurate information they need.

Residents can download the BC Wildfire Service App, sign up for emergency alerts and choose a trusted news source to receive updates.