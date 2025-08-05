Menu

Crime

Man charged in 2 Vancouver stranger assaults, 1 involving tourist

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver police officer is pictured in Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
A Vancouver police officer is pictured in Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Police say a man is facing charges after two people were randomly assaulted in downtown Vancouver over the weekend, including a tourist from Germany.

The incidents happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday near Granville and West Pender streets.

Vancouver police say a man walked up to a 40-year-old man and shoved him several times before walking away.

Trending Now

Moments later, police allege, the same suspect walked up to a couple and violently threw one of them to the ground before running away.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim, a 30-year-old German woman, was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Witnesses to the assault chased the suspect down to a nearby alley, where they held him until police arrived.

Police say Daniel James Johnny, 29, has been charged with assault by choking and two counts of assault. He remains in custody.

