Man charged in 2 Vancouver stranger assaults, 1 involving tourist

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is facing charges after two people were randomly assaulted in downtown Vancouver over the weekend, including a tourist from Germany.

The incidents happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday near Granville and West Pender streets.

Vancouver police say a man walked up to a 40-year-old man and shoved him several times before walking away.

2:03 Serial random attacker sentenced

Moments later, police allege, the same suspect walked up to a couple and violently threw one of them to the ground before running away.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim, a 30-year-old German woman, was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Witnesses to the assault chased the suspect down to a nearby alley, where they held him until police arrived.

Police say Daniel James Johnny, 29, has been charged with assault by choking and two counts of assault. He remains in custody.