Crime

Montreal woman dies after man arrested for impaired driving

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 4:01 pm
1 min read
Montreal police say a 37-year-old woman found lying on the pavement early Sunday morning has died.

Police say the woman was found in the Lasalle borough of Montreal after someone placed a 911 call.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she died a few hours later.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Montreal police arrested a 37-year-old man found nearby for impaired driving.

Police say they are certain the vehicle was involved, but could not confirm what happened.

They say they are investigating whether the vehicle struck the woman or whether she was a passenger who fell out of the vehicle while it was moving.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

