Canadian Armed Forces airdrop 21,600 pounds of humanitarian aid into Gaza

The Canadian Armed Forces dropped new humanitarian aid over Gaza on Monday, federal ministers said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Defence Minister David McGuinty said in a news release that a CC-130J Hercules aircraft conducted an airdrop of 21,600 pounds of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

“Canada is taking these exceptional measures with our international partners as access to humanitarian aid in Gaza is severely restricted and humanitarian needs have reached an unprecedented level,” the agency said.

The airdrop came only a few days after Canadian aid had been sent into Gaza. That effort was conducted by Jordan, which borders Israel and the West Bank. At the time, Anand posted a photo of pallets with Canadian flags taped to them.

Global Affairs Canada said in the release that improving the humanitarian conditions of Palestinians requires a “dramatic scale-up” of assistance, and reiterated previous calls for the guaranteed safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian organizations.

The agency said this includes rapid approval of customs clearances and all humanitarian goods into Gaza and for long-term visas to be issued for aid workers.

Last week, Anand said Ottawa had trucks of aid ready to reach Palestinians, but was counting on Israel to allow them through.

Jordan has allowed Canada to pre-position aid until Israel allows it to enter the Gaza Strip, Anand said.

Monday’s airdrop follows last Wednesday’s announcement by Prime Minister Mark Carney that Canada intended to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Carney said the intention relied, however, on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to reforms, including a fundamental reform of its governance, and for a general election to be held in 2026, “in which Hamas can play no part.”

Carney said the changes also required a demilitarization of the Palestinian state.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday that Carney had “reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to a two-state solution” in a call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. It also said in a readout that Abbas had committed to the reforms.

Carney cited actions such as increased settlements by Israel and restrictions on aid into Gaza have undermined the hope of achieving a two-state solution through a negotiated process.

“This obstruction of aid is a violation of international humanitarian law and must end immediately,” the Monday release read.

The move to recognize a Palestinian state was criticized both by Israel and the U.S., Israel’s closest ally, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying Thursday it would make it “very hard” for it to make a trade deal with Canada.

— With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press