Canada, 14 other countries say they could recognize a Palestinian state

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is joining 14 other countries in expressing openness to recognizing a Palestinian state, a joint statement from the countries said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the heads of state and governments will take place during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The joint statement opened by reiterating the countries’ condemnation of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. They also reiterated “our unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side.”

The group of 15 demanded “an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages of Hamas.”

“We, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia and Spain, have already recognized, have expressed or express the willingness or the positive consideration of our countries to recognize the State of Palestine, as an essential step towards the two-State solution, and invite all countries that have not done so to join this call,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said France will recognize a Palestinian state and formalize the decision at the UNGA meeting in September.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Monday, the United Kingdom said it would also recognize Palestinian statehood unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the “appalling situation” in Gaza and meets other conditions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his cabinet on Tuesday, according to a government statement.

According to Global Affairs Canada, Canada’s policy on the matter is that the country “recognizes the Palestinian right to self-determination and supports the creation of a sovereign, independent, viable, democratic, and territorially contiguous Palestinian state.”

“Canada is prepared to recognize a Palestinian state at the time most conducive to lasting peace, not necessarily as the last step along the path to achieving the two-state solution,” according to a policy document posted on the federal government’s website.

At the same time, “Canada supports Israel’s right to live in peace with its neighbours within secure boundaries and recognizes Israel’s right to assure its own security.”

“Israel has a right under international law to take the necessary measures, in accordance with human rights and international humanitarian law, to protect the security of its citizens from attacks by terrorist groups,” the policy document also noted. “Canada and Israel enjoy a steadfast friendship and strong, growing bilateral relations in many areas based on shared values, including democracy.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come