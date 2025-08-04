Edmonton’s ‘Happy Beer Street’ community rallies for one of their own

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, all 10 craft breweries along Happy Beer Street in Edmonton came together to host a Shann-A-Palooza, selling pints to support a beloved member of its community.

The event was named in honour of Shannon Gray, who was diagnosed in May with a rare, aggressive form of Stage 3 breast cancer: triple negative invasive pleomorphic lobular carcinoma.

She was diagnosed after feeling pain while out for a run with friends in April.

She began treatment a month ago and if all goes well, expects it will continue into late 2026. The plan includes six month of chemotherapy, followed by surgery (a single or double mastectomy, plus lymph node removal.)

Recovery from the surgery is expected to take eight to 12 weeks, and after that, Gray is expected to undergo radiation treatments every weekday for five weeks, followed by more chemo and immunotherapy.

View image in full screen Shannon Gray at her first chemotherapy session in Edmonton on July 9, 2025. GoFundMe

It will be a long road. Already, the chemo is taking a toll on Gray’s mind and body.

“I’m immunocompromised now, and I will just continue to be in a worse state,” said Gray, who has worked as the taproom manager for Ale Architect since it opened two years ago. She said brain fog is interefering with doing the job properly.

"It's a rollercoaster. The whoooole range of human emotions, every day."

With her cancer treatments, she says it’s becoming harder to work and her oncology team has advised her to stop until after surgery.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money to support Gray as she undergoes treatments, as she says her private health insurance benefits don’t cover long=term disability so she’ll have no assistance during her time away to cover the costs of being a single renter.

However, her brewing community wanted to do more to raise money for her rent, groceries and prescriptions.

“It was just a no-brainer,” said Ben Rix, the co-owner of Bent Stick Brewing, of the Shann-A-Palooza event.

"It's a special one, but it didn't take much of someone suggesting it and everyone jumping on board."

With more treatments ahead, Gray says she’s taking things one day at a time — and grateful for a community that’s showing up, pint by pint.

“I feel cherished and cared for and supported, it’s really wonderful because at the same time I kind of feel like I’m on an island,” she said.

"Before I thought we were all friends — now I really feel like we're all friends."

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News