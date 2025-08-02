‘More than a game’: New cricket facility opens in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A high-performance cricket facility at La Barrière Park is officially open, the City of Winnipeg announced Saturday.

The La Barrière Park Cricket Fields, on city land leased by the Manitoba Cricket Association (MCA), include three pitches, four practice nets, a batting cage, new signage and three shade structures, as well as more than 100 trees.

The city said more than $1.1 million in funding for the project has come from a combination of land dedication reserve funds and money from individual councillors and their wards — including Couns. Janice Lukes (Waverley West), Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River), Brian Mayes (St. Vital), Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan), and Matt Allard (St. Boniface). The project began in 2018, and past councillors in the St. James and Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood wards also contributed.

Additional funding also came via the province.

Lukes, whose ward contributed the bulk of the funding — more than $950,000, according a statement from the city — said she’s seen the number of cricket players in Winnipeg continue to increase since the project was first announced.

“As Winnipeg grows through immigration, the game of cricket is growing just as rapidly,” Lukes said.

“But cricket is more than just a game, in Winnipeg it’s a powerful bridge that brings diverse communities together through share passion and a friendly rivalry.”

MCA president Paramjit Shahi said the facilities will continue to have an impact on the quality of local cricketers.

“With these improved facilities we’ve seen a notable increase in player engagement and development,” Shahi said.

“We are especially proud to have had two players represent Cricket Canada, including one who is part of the World Cup team, and four players selected to the Prairie Zonal Team, with two Under-17 players representing Manitoba in national competitions in Toronto this year.”