Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘More than a game’: New cricket facility opens in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2025 2:08 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A high-performance cricket facility at La Barrière Park is officially open, the City of Winnipeg announced Saturday.

The La Barrière Park Cricket Fields, on city land leased by the Manitoba Cricket Association (MCA), include three pitches, four practice nets, a batting cage, new signage and three shade structures, as well as more than 100 trees.

The city said more than $1.1 million in funding for the project has come from a combination of land dedication reserve funds and money from individual councillors and their wards — including Couns. Janice Lukes (Waverley West), Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River), Brian Mayes (St. Vital), Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan), and Matt Allard (St. Boniface). The project began in 2018, and past councillors in the St. James and Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood wards also contributed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Additional funding also came via the province.

Lukes, whose ward contributed the bulk of the funding — more than $950,000, according a statement from the city — said she’s seen the number of cricket players in Winnipeg continue to increase since the project was first announced.

Story continues below advertisement

“As Winnipeg grows through immigration, the game of cricket is growing just as rapidly,” Lukes said.

“But cricket is more than just a game, in Winnipeg it’s a powerful bridge that brings diverse communities together through share passion and a friendly rivalry.”

MCA president Paramjit Shahi said the facilities will continue to have an impact on the quality of local cricketers.

Trending Now

“With these improved facilities we’ve seen a notable increase in player engagement and development,” Shahi said.

“We are especially proud to have had two players represent Cricket Canada, including one who is part of the World Cup team, and four players selected to the Prairie Zonal Team, with two Under-17 players representing Manitoba in national competitions in Toronto this year.”

Click to play video: 'Cricket rules explained'
Cricket rules explained
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices