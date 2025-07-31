Justin Timberlake reveals ‘debilitating’ Lyme disease diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

In the final days of his Forget Tomorrow world tour, Justin Timberlake has revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease while on the road.

“Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart,” he said in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday.

“It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring–– but, I will try…,” he continued.

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease—— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me–– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

The 44-year-old singer described the disease, which is passed on to humans through the bite of infected ticks and can lead to severe pain and fatigue, as “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

His post was accompanied by a series of photographs from his 24-month stint around the globe, which began in April 2024 and took him everywhere from Buenos Aires to Istanbul.

He said the initial diagnosis came as a surprise but that it provided an explanation for unusual physical struggles he had experienced while on stage.

“When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” Timberlake explained, adding that at one point he was unsure if he could continue with the tour.

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going,” the Rock Your Body singer wrote.

Timberlake, who is married to actor Jessica Biel, 43, with whom he shares two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, revealed he was unsure whether it was right to publicly disclose his diagnosis.

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted,” he wrote.

In February, he was forced to cancel a show hours before it was supposed to start due to health reasons.

“You guys, I’m heartbroken, have to cancel the show tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.

Timeberlake concluded his post by thanking his tour crew for being his “beautiful family away from home,” before offering support to others with Lyme disease and extending well wishes to his fans.

“Your signs, messages, and DIY t-shirts have made me laugh and smile so many times. And, hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe. You have made my dreams come true,” he wrote, finishing with a nod to his wife and kids.

“To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way…”

Timberlake played his last show of the tour in Paris on July 20.

Timberlake is not the only high-profile person to be diagnosed with Lyme disease. In 2020, singer Justin Bieber revealed he had contracted the illness.

Fellow Canadians Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne were also diagnosed with Lyme disease.

According to the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation, infections are on the rise in Canada. Because not all cases are diagnosed and reported, the actual numbers are likely much higher.

The earlier one receives treatment for Lyme disease, the better — but because symptoms vary from person to person it can be difficult to diagnose. Early symptoms of Lyme disease may be similar to the flu or a cold. You may also have a “bullseye”-type rash, though that doesn’t appear in all diagnosed people. Be sure to contact your physician should you experience any Lyme disease symptoms.

The symptoms are myriad, but some include: intense fatigue, double or blurry vision, fuzzy hearing, diarrhea, unexplained shaking or tremors and memory loss.