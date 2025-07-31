Menu

Prairies wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2025 10:38 am
A city view of Toronto on Monday July 14, 2025. The Air Quality Health Index rating for Toronto was at seven, or "high risk," from wildfire smoke on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A city view of Toronto on Monday July 14, 2025. The Air Quality Health Index rating for Toronto was at seven, or "high risk," from wildfire smoke on Thursday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A special air quality statement has been issued for parts of southern Ontario, triggered by wildfire smoke from the Prairies.

Environment Canada says smoke from forest fires can cause reduced air quality and visibility that can fluctuate throughout the day.

Toronto’s air quality index was at eight, or “high risk,” this morning.

Environment Canada says reduced air quality can cause mild eye, nose and throat irritation while more serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough.

The weather agency advises people to limit their time outdoors and consider postponing sports or other outdoor activities.

It says air quality is expected to improve throughout the day from north to south.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

