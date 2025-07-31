Prairies wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for southern Ontario

See more sharing options

A special air quality statement has been issued for parts of southern Ontario, triggered by wildfire smoke from the Prairies.

Environment Canada says smoke from forest fires can cause reduced air quality and visibility that can fluctuate throughout the day.

Toronto’s air quality index was at eight, or “high risk,” this morning.

Environment Canada says reduced air quality can cause mild eye, nose and throat irritation while more serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough.

The weather agency advises people to limit their time outdoors and consider postponing sports or other outdoor activities.

It says air quality is expected to improve throughout the day from north to south.