U.S. News

U.S. sanctions Palestinian Authority, claims peace efforts undermined

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 31, 2025 10:21 am
1 min read
RELATED: Palestinians face dangerous fight to get food
The United States imposed sanctions on Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization on Thursday, saying the groups are undermining peace efforts as U.S. officials separately seek to salvage ceasefire talks in Gaza.

The move prevents those targeted from receiving visas to travel to the United States, the U.S. State Department said, although it did not list any specific individuals.

“It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace,” the department said in a statement.

The State Department said the two Palestinian groups had “taken actions to internationalize its conflict with Israel,” including through the International Criminal Court, and said both had continued “to support terrorism.”

Representatives for the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sanctions come as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday in a bid to save Gaza ceasefire talks and tackle a humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel faces growing world pressure over the war in Gaza, and several Western powers have said they will recognize a Palestinian state.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by Katharine Jackson and Andrew Heavens)

© 2025 Reuters

