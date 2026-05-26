Woman dead after being struck by umbrella at South Carolina restaurant: reports

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A woman has reportedly died after being struck by a patio umbrella at a lakefront South Carolina restaurant.

The woman, identified as 56-year-old Dana Winger, was eating on the patio with her husband at Driftwood Grill in Summerton, S.C., on Lake Marion when she was killed on Saturday, May 23, according to USA Today, ABC News and NBC affiliate WYFF.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Tuesday, sent to USA Today, that someone called dispatchers around 7:40 p.m. on May 23 about a laceration.

Clarendon EMS and Fire Rescue showed up to help as well as police officers, according to the U.S. media reports.

Officers reportedly found Winger unresponsive and noted that she had a laceration to her head and neck area, USA Today reports.

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“EMS followed protocol but could not revive her,” the coroner reportedly states in the news release. “A sudden strong wing blew an umbrella from a table which struck (Winger).”

The coroner’s office pronounced her dead about an hour after the initial call for help, according to the reports.

Global News has reached out to Clarendon County Fire Rescue and the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office for further comment, but has not received a response.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and the case is being investigated as an accident, WYFF reports.

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In a Facebook post on Sunday, Driftwood Grill, where the incident took place, posted a statement, writing, “Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic incident during last night’s sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion.”

“This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved. Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” the company added.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Driftwood Grill’s statement on Facebook. @DriftwoodGrillHomeOfTheLazyGator/Facebook

On Monday, the Driftwood Grill released another statement, thanking the Clarendon County Fire Department, Fire Marshal’s Office, emergency personnel, chaplains, grief support team members, and “everyone else who took time today to meet with our staff, guests, and community members following Saturday night’s tragic weather-related incident at Lake Marion.”

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The restaurant said that the support session “meant more than words can express to many people who have been emotionally affected by the events of that evening.”

“This has impacted many people — including staff members, guests, first responders, families, and community members — and we are grateful for the continued support, prayers, understanding, and encouragement being shown throughout the area. For anyone who may still need additional emotional or grief support, resources remain available through local emergency support personnel and chaplain services,” the restaurant added.

“Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers as our community works together to heal and move forward.”

This isn’t the first reported fatal incident involving a loose umbrella in South Carolina.

In August 2022, a South Carolina woman was killed after a loose beach umbrella became airborne and impaled her in the chest.

The woman was fatally wounded in the accident when a gust of wind pulled the beach umbrella from its anchoring around 12:40 p.m. at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told local CBS affiliate news station WBTW-TV.

The woman died in hospital nearly an hour later as a result of chest trauma.

Umbrella-related injuries are relatively common. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wrote that “Beach umbrellas sent flying on crowded beaches by wind gusts have killed people and caused many serious injuries.”

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The CPSC suggests always making sure the anchor of the umbrella is not damaged and is working as described in the manufacturer’s instructions, as well as being aware of sudden wind gusts and to immediately close the canopy if the umbrella becomes unstable in windy conditions.