Suspect arrested for Arkansas double murder while getting haircut

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide at a northwest Arkansas park after the accused stopped for a haircut and detectives were able to close in on him.

Andrew James McGann, 28, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, a married couple who were found dead on Saturday at Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County.

View image in full screen Cristen and Clinton Brink were found dead on July 26, 2025. Facebook / Cristen Brink

The couple’s two daughters, ages seven and nine, were hiking with their parents at the time, but were left physically unharmed.

McGann is a former fifth-grade teacher, reports CNN. He now faces two counts of capital murder.

Wednesday’s arrest ends a days-long manhunt. Police say McGann was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. local time at a hair salon approximately 50 kilometres from where the Brinks’ bodies were found.

His booking photo shows him still wearing the barber’s cape as he was processed into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville.

View image in full screen Andrew James McGann, 28, was arrested in connection with the deaths of married coupleClinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. Handout / Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Officials, speaking at a press conference Wednesday night, said McGann had recently moved to the area from Oklahoma and had been hired to work at a local school, according to ABC News.

Investigators, citing the ongoing investigation, declined to discuss a motive.

“No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement.

“Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets and bring relief to those two precious girls and the rest of our citizens,” Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar told reporters on the same day, praising those who worked on the case.

Earlier this week, police released a photo and sketch of a suspect and asked the public to send them any photos or videos from the area that day.

View image in full screen Arkansas State Police investigators had released a new photo and a composite sketch of the suspect as part of its investigation. Arkansas Department of Public Safety / Arkansas State Police

Officials say they got an “overwhelming” number of tips from the public, which ultimately helped them arrest McGann.

