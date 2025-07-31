Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested for Arkansas double murder while getting haircut

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 10:52 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in Arkansas state park murders'
Suspect arrested in Arkansas state park murders
James Andrew McGann, 28, was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday for the double murder of a married couple who were killed while hiking with their young daughters at Devil Den's State Park.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide at a northwest Arkansas park after the accused stopped for a haircut and detectives were able to close in on him.

Andrew James McGann, 28, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, a married couple who were found dead on Saturday at Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County.

Cristen and Clinton Brink were found dead on Saturday, July 26, 2025. View image in full screen
Cristen and Clinton Brink were found dead on July 26, 2025. Facebook / Cristen Brink

The couple’s two daughters, ages seven and nine, were hiking with their parents at the time, but were left physically unharmed.

Story continues below advertisement

McGann is a former fifth-grade teacher, reports CNN. He now faces two counts of capital murder.

Wednesday’s arrest ends a days-long manhunt. Police say McGann was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. local time at a hair salon approximately 50 kilometres from where the Brinks’ bodies were found.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His booking photo shows him still wearing the barber’s cape as he was processed into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville.

Andrew James McGann, 28, was arrested in connection with the deaths of married couple Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. View image in full screen
Andrew James McGann, 28, was arrested in connection with the deaths of married coupleClinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41. Handout / Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Officials, speaking at a press conference Wednesday night, said McGann had recently moved to the area from Oklahoma and had been hired to work at a local school, according to ABC News.

Investigators, citing the ongoing investigation, declined to discuss a motive.

Story continues below advertisement

“No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement.

Trending Now

“Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets and bring relief to those two precious girls and the rest of our citizens,” Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar told reporters on the same day, praising those who worked on the case.

Earlier this week, police released a photo and sketch of a suspect and asked the public to send them any photos or videos from the area that day.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigators have released a new photo to accompany a previously-released composite sketch of a man they are seeking to identify for questioning. View image in full screen
Arkansas State Police investigators had released a new photo and a composite sketch of the suspect as part of its investigation. Arkansas Department of Public Safety / Arkansas State Police

Officials say they got an “overwhelming” number of tips from the public, which ultimately helped them arrest McGann.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Park visitors react to deadly attack at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas'
Park visitors react to deadly attack at Devil’s Den State Park in Arkansas
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices