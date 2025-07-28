Police hunt for suspect after couple killed hiking with daughters in Arkansas

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect in the deaths of a couple who investigators said was attacked while on a hiking trail with their two young daughters in Arkansas.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead on Saturday at Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County in a suspected homicide, Arkansas State Police (ASP) said.

Their daughters, who are seven and nine, were not hurt and are currently being cared for by family members.

According to a press release, police were notified of a suspected double homicide at the park around 2:40 p.m. local time on July 26.

“Mr. and Mrs. Brink were found dead on a walking trail,” the release said, adding that the ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.

Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ball cap, sunglasses, a black backpack and fingerless gloves. Authorities said the suspect was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan with a licence plate partly covered by tape.

The car, which could be a Mazda, may have been travelling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park in a rural, wooded area, police added.

Investigators are asking potential witnesses to review photos and videos from the park for images of the suspect. They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify police if they have access to security and game camera footage.

“The area of the park where the incident occurred remains cordoned off and secured by law enforcement. The park is located in a remote and rural area, where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service,” police added.

Officials also warned against the public sharing any footage from the area on social media as it “may inadvertently jeopardize the investigation.”

Police said there is currently no information about a possible motive for the killings. Officials said the victims had recently moved to Prairie Grove, Ark., from another state.

Their bodies were taken to the state crime lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality. They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help in the investigation to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Kristen died Hero’s [sic] protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts,” a statement released by the Brink family said, according to ABC News

Shea Lewis, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said that park rangers had stepped up patrols at Devil’s Den.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil’s Den State Park. Our hearts are with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Lewis said in a statement on Sunday.

“The safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority, and we are working closely with Arkansas State Police and various law enforcement officials as the investigation continues. We have increased law enforcement presence in our state parks. Our Park Rangers are fully commissioned law enforcement officers, and they are actively engaged in ensuring the safety and security of our park guests.”

ASP Col. Mike Hagar said that he wanted to thank “the public and our media partners for their support as we pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime.”

“We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Arkansas, released a statement, saying she was “heartbroken” by the news.

“We are praying for the family and friends of the victims, and know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice,” she wrote.

— With files from The Associated Press