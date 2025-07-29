Police release sketch of person of interest in couple’s deaths in Arkansas park

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Arkansas released a sketch of a man they believe is a person of interest in the deaths of a couple who were attacked while on a hiking trail with their two young daughters at Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday.

Arkansas police released a sketch drawing of a man wanted for questioning on Monday as they continue their investigation into the murders of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41.

The composite sketch, which depicts a man wearing a baseball hat, was the first image Arkansas State Police have given to the public as the search entered a fourth day. The man in the drawing was described by police as a person of interest who was seen in the park Saturday.

Police also released a new photo to accompany the composite sketch of the man they are seeking to identify for questioning in connection with the fatal attack.

View image in full screen Arkansas State Police (ASP) investigators have released a new photo to accompany a previously-released composite sketch of a man they are seeking to identify for questioning. Arkansas Department of Public Safety / Arkansas State Police

Authorities have not provided a possible motive or elaborated on how the couple was killed.

The couple was found dead on Saturday at Devil’s Den State Park in Washington County in a suspected homicide, Arkansas State Police (ASP) said. Their daughters, who are seven and nine of age, were not hurt and are currently being cared for by family members.

State police also released a statement saying the suspect “likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple.” They did not go into further detail.

Authorities have asked the public for days to report tips and urged trailgoers who were at Devil’s Den on Saturday to look through their photos and videos for possible images of the suspect. They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify police if they have access to security and game camera footage.

State police said they have received “numerous calls” but have released few details about the investigation.

Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ball cap, sunglasses, a black backpack and fingerless gloves. Authorities said the suspect was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan with a licence plate partly covered by tape.

The car, which could be a Mazda, may have been travelling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park in a rural, wooded area, police added.

“We’re just really hoping that anybody who captured any video or pictures or anything suspicious, just let us know,” state police spokesperson Nick Genty said. “We’re investigating any and all tips that we get.”

The Brink family had just moved from South Dakota to the small city of Prairie Grove in northwest Arkansas, and their water had been connected less than two weeks ago, Mayor David Faulk said. Clinton Brink had been scheduled to start a job as a milk delivery driver Monday in the nearby Fayetteville area, according to Hiland Dairy, his employer.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality. They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help in the investigation to please contact the proper authorities immediately,” a statement released by the Brink family said, according to ABC News.

“Clinton and Kristen died Hero’s (sic) protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts,”

View image in full screen Cristen and Clinton Brink were found dead on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Facebook / Cristen Brink

Police are asking the public to not post evidence online, preserve the original files and submit the information to ASP. They are urging anyone with information — no matter how minor — to come forward immediately.

“I want to thank the public and our media partners for their support as we pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice.”

The FBI said its Little Rock field office is assisting state police in the investigation.

The bodies of the couple were taken to the state crime lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

— With files from The Associated Press