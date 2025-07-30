‘Stay out of the area’: Crews battle 65-hectare wildfire next to Harrison Lake

Send this page to someone via email

People camping on the east side of Harrison Lake were evacuated from the area as a precaution on Tuesday as crews battled a new out-of-control wildfire.

The Bear Creek wildfire, which was discovered Tuesday evening and has grown to 65 hectares in size, is burning just south of the Bear Creek Recreation Site.

It has been classified as a “wildfire of note,” meaning a fire that is especially visible or poses a threat to public safety.

A helicopter crew equipped with night vision technology bucketed the fire overnight, and two unit crews with helicopter and airtanker support continued the fight on Wednesday.

Fire crews are asking the public to respect any alerts or closures.

“This is an emerging incident; we do understand this may change a number of people’s plans, but we do ask that you stay out of the area,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Julia Caranci said.

“The fire remains out of control in status at this time … and we do have very active operations happening there.”

Officials believe the fire was started by human activity.

The BC Wildfire Service has warned it expects an uptick in fire activity this week, with much of the province’s Interior baking under heat warnings and drought conditions plaguing the South Coast and Vancouver Island.