SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘Stay out of the area’: Crews battle 65-hectare wildfire next to Harrison Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 8:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. warns of increased fire risk going into August long weekend'
B.C. warns of increased fire risk going into August long weekend
WATCH: B.C. officials are warning hot, dry conditions could ramp up the provincial wildfire risk. Global News Morning speaks with TRU Wildfire Expert Mike Flannigan about the fire danger.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

People camping on the east side of Harrison Lake were evacuated from the area as a precaution on Tuesday as crews battled a new out-of-control wildfire.

The Bear Creek wildfire, which was discovered Tuesday evening and has grown to 65 hectares in size, is burning just south of the Bear Creek Recreation Site.

It has been classified as a “wildfire of note,” meaning a fire that is especially visible or poses a threat to public safety.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A helicopter crew equipped with night vision technology bucketed the fire overnight, and two unit crews with helicopter and airtanker support continued the fight on Wednesday.

Fire crews are asking the public to respect any alerts or closures.

“This is an emerging incident; we do understand this may change a number of people’s plans, but we do ask that you stay out of the area,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Julia Caranci said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The fire remains out of control in status at this time … and we do have very active operations happening there.”

Officials believe the fire was started by human activity.

The BC Wildfire Service has warned it expects an uptick in fire activity this week, with much of the province’s Interior baking under heat warnings and drought conditions plaguing the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices