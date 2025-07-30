Portage man faces weapons, mischief charges after failed robbery: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after a violent attempted robbery at a Portage la Prairie business Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the local detachment were called to Saskatchewan Avenue West around 7:30 p.m., where they learned a suspect demanded cash from an employee and hit him with a wooden stick.

The man was unsuccessful in his attempt to get the cash, and on his way out of the building, he hit a customer, 74, with the stick and threw a chunk of concrete at another customer.

Police say they found him in a nearby parking lot and arrested him without incident.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.