Portage man faces weapons, mischief charges after failed robbery: RCMP

A man is in custody after a violent attempted robbery at a Portage la Prairie business Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the local detachment were called to Saskatchewan Avenue West around 7:30 p.m., where they learned a suspect demanded cash from an employee and hit him with a wooden stick.
The man was unsuccessful in his attempt to get the cash, and on his way out of the building, he hit a customer, 74, with the stick and threw a chunk of concrete at another customer.
Police say they found him in a nearby parking lot and arrested him without incident.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon and mischief under $5,000.
Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.
