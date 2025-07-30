Menu

Crime

Portage man faces weapons, mischief charges after failed robbery: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says'
Larger RCMP emergency team will help fight crime, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: After a series of seemingly armed robberies on Manitoba farms this weekend, rural residents are pushing for public safety improvements. Global's Katherine Dornian has more on what they want to see and how the province is responding. – Apr 8, 2025
A man is in custody after a violent attempted robbery at a Portage la Prairie business Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the local detachment were called to Saskatchewan Avenue West around 7:30 p.m., where they learned a suspect demanded cash from an employee and hit him with a wooden stick.

The man was unsuccessful in his attempt to get the cash, and on his way out of the building, he hit a customer, 74, with the stick and threw a chunk of concrete at another customer.

Police say they found him in a nearby parking lot and arrested him without incident.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: '2 suspects arrested, 1 at large, in string of Manitoba farm robberies: RCMP'
2 suspects arrested, 1 at large, in string of Manitoba farm robberies: RCMP

 

