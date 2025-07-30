Ontario plans to double medical isotope production by 2030

See more sharing options

Ontario plans to double the number of medical isotopes it produces within four years.

Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is creating an expert panel that will accomplish that feat.

Medical isotopes are made at all three nuclear generators in Ontario and at McMaster University.

The province says they produce about 50 per cent of the world’s isotopes used to treat head, neck and cervical cancers and to sterilize medical equipment.

Medical isotopes are also used to diagnose other types of cancers and in medical imaging techniques.

The move is part of the province’s pivot to attract life sciences companies and manufacturers, following a $146-million investment in the sector last fall.