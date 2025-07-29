Manitoba suspect faces half-dozen charges after armed, chaotic ambulance scene

A Manitoba man is in custody facing a raft of charges after a wild incident Monday morning that began in the back of an ambulance.
Officers from the Winnipegosis RCMP detachment were called around 10:45 a.m. to help EMS in transporting a patient from Pine Creek First Nation to a hospital in Dauphin.
Police learned that the patient had attacked a paramedic with shears, and when they arrived, he was still armed, and approached police with the weapon.
An attempt to slow him down with a stun gun was unsuccessful, police said, and the man fled the scene on foot, heading north on Highway 20.
Police allege the man then climbed into a vehicle that had stopped at the scene and attacked the driver, until an officer — with the help of the driver and a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle — managed to take control of the weapon. A child in the back seat of the vehicle wasn’t harmed during the struggle.
According to police, the man then aggressively approached officers until he was eventually stopped with a stun gun (after a non-lethal round was fired and had no effect) and arrested.
A 38-year-old man now faces charges including assault, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, resisting a peace officer, assault on a peace officer with a weapon causing bodily harm and two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.
He remains in custody and RCMP continue to investigate.
