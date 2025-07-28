Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

AUPE, province agree to renewed mediation in last attempt at deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2025 7:59 pm
1 min read
AUPE rally in Calgary View image in full screen
AUPE members rally outside Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday September 7, 2024. Craig Momney / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta and the union representing thousands of provincial government employees say they have agreed to a new round of mediated bargaining.

Guy Smith, the president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, said the renewed talks are considered the final opportunity for getting a new deal for some 23,000 government workers after 18 months of bargaining.

Smith credits Finance Minister Nate Horner for stepping in to restart talks with the AUPE and recognizing the importance of continuing negotiations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union and the government have agreed not to disclose their bargaining positions publicly but Smith says the outstanding issues are pay and working conditions.

In May, the union voted 90 per cent in favour of striking, and the strike vote will remain valid until mid-September.

Trending Now

Smith says if the new round of talks goes well and ends with an agreement or settlement proposal, a vote of union members would take place in early September.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is clear and supported by our members: a fair agreement that addresses the real concerns of the front-line workers who carry this province on their shoulders every day,” Smith said.

“We are prepared to work around the clock to get there.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices