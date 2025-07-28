AUPE, province agree to renewed mediation in last attempt at deal

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta and the union representing thousands of provincial government employees say they have agreed to a new round of mediated bargaining.

Guy Smith, the president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, said the renewed talks are considered the final opportunity for getting a new deal for some 23,000 government workers after 18 months of bargaining.

Smith credits Finance Minister Nate Horner for stepping in to restart talks with the AUPE and recognizing the importance of continuing negotiations.

The union and the government have agreed not to disclose their bargaining positions publicly but Smith says the outstanding issues are pay and working conditions.

In May, the union voted 90 per cent in favour of striking, and the strike vote will remain valid until mid-September.

Smith says if the new round of talks goes well and ends with an agreement or settlement proposal, a vote of union members would take place in early September.

“Our goal is clear and supported by our members: a fair agreement that addresses the real concerns of the front-line workers who carry this province on their shoulders every day,” Smith said.

“We are prepared to work around the clock to get there.”