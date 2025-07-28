RCMP seeking public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation on Siksika Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and a third person is in hospital following a hit and run involving a vehicle that struck a group of pedestrians on the Siksika Nation, about an hour east of Calgary.

The RCMP, who are leading the investigation, said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A group of five people were walking when they were hit.

Two men, ages 27 and 45, died in the collision. A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two other people in the group were not hurt.

View image in full screen The RCMP said the hit and run took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Global News

Investigators are asking anyone who has information or CCTV video of the area around the time of the crash to contact the RCMP in Gleichen at 403-734-3923.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.