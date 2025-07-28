Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seeking public’s help in fatal hit-and-run investigation on Siksika Nation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 1:11 pm
1 min read
Two people were killed and a third sent to hospital in critical condition following a hit and run on the Siksika Nation on Saturday. View image in full screen
Two people were killed and a third sent to hospital in critical condition following a hit and run on the Siksika Nation on Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two people are dead and a third person is in hospital following a hit and run involving a vehicle that struck a group of pedestrians on the Siksika Nation, about an hour east of Calgary.

The RCMP, who are leading the investigation, said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A group of five people were walking when they were hit.

Two men, ages 27 and 45, died in the collision. A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The two other people in the group were not hurt.

The RCMP say the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025 and the driver and vehicle responsible fled the scene. View image in full screen
The RCMP said the hit and run took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Global News

Investigators are asking anyone who has information or CCTV video of the area around the time of the crash to contact the RCMP in Gleichen at 403-734-3923.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling  1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices