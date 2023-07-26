Menu

Crime

Person of interest sought in fatal northeast Calgary hit-and-run

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 1:43 pm
Surveillance image of a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Calgary on July 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Surveillance image of a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Calgary on July 21, 2023. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
Calgary Police Service investigators have released a surveillance photo of an unidentified man in connection with last week’s hit-and-run that left one woman dead.

Emergency crews were called to the 3800 block of 34th Street N.E. shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21 after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The victim, a woman of undisclosed age whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Police believe the driver continued north before turning eastbound on 39th Avenue, then turning around and heading west.

A woman was killed in a July 21 hit-and-run near the intersection of 34th Street and 37th Avenue in northeast Calgary. View image in full screen
A woman was killed in a July 21 hit-and-run near the intersection of 34th Street and 37th Avenue in northeast Calgary. Global News/Michael King

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured, 2008-2010 model Dodge Grand Caravan, would likely have considerable front-end damage as a result of the collision.

Investigators are looking to speak with a person of interest in connection with the hit-and-run and are circulating a security camera still of a man entering a convenience store. Police have not indicated if the man is considered a suspect or a potential witness.

Surveillance image of a person of interest in a fata; July 21 hit-and-run in northeast Calgary. View image in full screen
Surveillance image of a person of interest in a fata; July 21 hit-and-run in northeast Calgary. Supplied/Calgary Police Service

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

