Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police search for driver involved in hit and run that injured firefighter

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 2:40 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have released this stock photo of a 2017 Ford Fusion in hopes the public can help identify the driver of a stolen vehicle that injured a city firefighter. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released this stock photo of a 2017 Ford Fusion in hopes the public can help identify the driver of a stolen vehicle that injured a city firefighter in a hit and run. Calgary police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person responsible for driving a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run that injured a Calgary firefighter last month.

The incident took place around 11:50 a.m. on May 23 as the vehicle, which investigators identified as a stolen 2017 blue Ford Fusion, was travelling westbound on Second Avenue northeast at a high rate of speed.

An on-duty member of the Calgary Fire Department, who was outside conducting a building inspection in the 400 block of Second Avenue, was struck by the vehicle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The vehicle then collided with a 2008 black Porsche Cayenne that was parked along the street before coming to a stop.

The firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver, who was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, fled the scene on foot in a southbound direction.

Story continues below advertisement

Police recovered the Ford Fusion, which they determined was stolen earlier that morning from the southwest community of Silverado.

After exhausting all leads, investigators have released a photo of a similar vehicle in hopes of generating new tips from the public.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have CCTV of dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact them 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices