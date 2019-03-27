Charges pending after ‘domestic-related’ hit and run: Calgary police

Calgary police say charges are pending against a man involved in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday that sent one woman to hospital.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was hit while in the 400 block of 13 Avenue S.E. at around 8 a.m. EMS said she was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable but serious condition.
The driver fled after the collision, but police said a suspect was taken into custody from Manning Road N.E. just before 9 a.m.
A section of MacDonald Avenue S.E. over the Elbow River was closed temporarily while officers investigated.
Calgary police said the driver and the victim knew each other, calling the incident a “violent, domestic-related offence.”
