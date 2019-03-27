Crime
March 27, 2019 2:33 pm
Updated: March 27, 2019 2:34 pm

Charges pending after ‘domestic-related’ hit and run: Calgary police

By and Global News

Calgary police investigate a hit-and-run crash on March, 27, 2019.

Global News
Calgary police say charges are pending against a man involved in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday that sent one woman to hospital.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was hit while in the 400 block of 13 Avenue S.E. at around 8 a.m. EMS said she was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable but serious condition.

The driver fled after the collision, but police said a suspect was taken into custody from Manning Road N.E. just before 9 a.m.

A section of MacDonald Avenue S.E. over the Elbow River was closed temporarily while officers investigated.

Calgary police said the driver and the victim knew each other, calling the incident a “violent, domestic-related offence.”

Calgary crime
Calgary Hit-and-run
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Charges Pending
criminal hit and run
Elbow River
Hit and Run
Woman Injured
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run

