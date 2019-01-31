Calgary police investigate northeast hit and run; man bit by police dog

Calgary police say they are investigating a hit and run where a man was bit by a police dog on Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call that a vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic in the 7000-block of Temple Drive N.E. at around 6:25 a.m.

The swerving vehicle ended up hitting another car and the driver fled the scene, police said.

WATCH: Calgary woman says she was hit by car for defending the right to say no

Police said they tracked the driver with the help of the canine unit and other officers.

During the course of the arrest, the driver was bit by the police dog, officers said.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and said a man in his mid-20s is in custody.

READ MORE: Charges laid against man who allegedly ran over Calgary police officer