Crime

Arrest made in Calgary hit and run that sent senior to hospital last fall

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 8:17 pm
1 min read
Calgary emergency responders on the scene following an alleged hit and run on Oct. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary emergency responders on the scene following an alleged hit and run on Oct. 10, 2023. Global News
Calgary police have made an arrest in connect with a hit and run that sent a 77-year-old woman to hospital on Oct. 10.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Steven Berezay of Calgary.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 48-year-old has been charged with one count of hit and run causing bodily harm.

Police said tips from the public helped them make the arrest.

At the time, police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was struck outside a grocery store in Cranston while pushing a shopping cart across the parking lot.

Berezay is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

