Arrest made in Calgary hit and run that sent senior to hospital last fall

Calgary police have made an arrest in connect with a hit and run that sent a 77-year-old woman to hospital on Oct. 10.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Steven Berezay of Calgary.

The 48-year-old has been charged with one count of hit and run causing bodily harm.

Police said tips from the public helped them make the arrest.

At the time, police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was struck outside a grocery store in Cranston while pushing a shopping cart across the parking lot.

Berezay is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.