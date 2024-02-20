Menu

Crime

Police investigate gunshots fired west of downtown Calgary Monday night

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
Calgary police were called to the area of 18th Street and 10th Avenue Southwest just after 10 p.m. on Monday night. A bullethole could be seen in a building in the area. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to the area of 18th Street and 10th Avenue Southwest just after 10 p.m. on Monday night. A bullethole could be seen in a building in the area. Global News
Police are investigating after people reported hearing gunshots being fired west of downtown Calgary on Monday night.

No injuries were reported but police told Global News that a bullet hit a building occupied by Two House Brewing Company.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the area of 18th Street and 10th Avenue S.W. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Police said a bullet hit a building occupied by Two House Brewing Company. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a shooting in the area of 18th Street and 10th Avenue S.W. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Police said a bullet hit a building occupied by Two House Brewing Company. Global News

Police said officers were called to 18th Street and 10th Avenue Southwest just after 10 p.m. They said investigators believe the shots were fired as a result of a “confrontation” involving two people.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made but police said they have a person of interest they are looking for.

Calgary communities to discuss gun violence at private town hall
