Police investigate gunshots fired west of downtown Calgary Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after people reported hearing gunshots being fired west of downtown Calgary on Monday night.

No injuries were reported but police told Global News that a bullet hit a building occupied by Two House Brewing Company.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate a shooting in the area of 18th Street and 10th Avenue S.W. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Police said a bullet hit a building occupied by Two House Brewing Company. Global News

Police said officers were called to 18th Street and 10th Avenue Southwest just after 10 p.m. They said investigators believe the shots were fired as a result of a “confrontation” involving two people.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made but police said they have a person of interest they are looking for.