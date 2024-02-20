Menu

Share

Share

Crime

Calgary police looking for alleged bank robbery suspect

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who is believed to be involved in a bank robbery on Saturday morning.
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who is believed to be involved in a bank robbery on Saturday morning. Calgary Police Service
The Calgary Police Service is looking for a man who is believed to have been involved in a bank robbery on Saturday morning.

According to a release on Tuesday, the suspect entered the Scotiabank in Lakeview Plaza at 6449 Crowchild Trail S.W. at 11:40 a.m. and handed a robbery note to a staff member. The suspect also told the staff member that he had a gun, police said.

Police said the suspect fled the bank with an unknown amount of cash after the staff member complied with the demands of the robbery note. No weapons were seen by officers and no injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as approximately 30 years old, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 200 pounds. The suspect is also described as a person with a large build and a red beard. He was last seen wearing a black toque, blue medical mask, a black jacket with a white zipper, a black sweater, blue jeans, headphones and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

