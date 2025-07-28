Majestic Starlight Indian relay team races toward healing at INFR qualifier

Send this page to someone via email

At the Indian National Finals Rodeo qualifier event in Lethbridge, Alta., this weekend, the Majestic Starlight relay team stood out not just for their speed, but for the purpose behind every stride.

Representing multiple Indigenous nations, the team blends tradition, culture and a deep love for the sport.

“Being a part of a team like this means a lot,” says co-owner Keagan Pahtayken. “Just to express how it is to be an Indian, really … and to show that we are here still.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Beneath the paint and pageantry lies something more powerful. Majestic Starlight is a fully sober team: riders who have overcome personal struggles and now race as a symbol of hope.

“I don’t really want to see any of the young men go through what I did … going through prison lifestyle,” says co-owner Leon Pahtayken. “So I switched that around with my life, going back into the horse stuff.”

Story continues below advertisement

For these riders, sobriety isn’t just a personal choice, it’s a core part of the team’s energy and connection. “Alcohol and drugs don’t mix with horses,” Leon adds. “Being sober keeps us together, shows us how to love each other, how to trust each other, and we build stronger.”

Now, with every lap, Majestic Starlight sends a message. Second chances are real, healing is possible, and the future rides clean.

The INFR will be held in Las Vegas, Nev., Oct. 14-18.