Kainai rodeo pays tribute to Jon Wells and Mike White Quills

Two of the Blood Tribe’s most respected rodeo cowboys were honoured in a heartfelt way at this year’s Kainai Fair and Rodeo. Jon Wells and Mike White Quills, both known for their dedication to the sport and their communities, were commemorated with a special memorial jackpot in their names.

The event brought out 38 bulldoggers and 42 calf ropers, many of whom personally knew Wells and White Quills.

“We lost them quite young,” said Clarence Black Water, a rodeo committee member. “We want to keep their legacy going to encourage our younger competitors to follow suit.”

Both men were seen as role models on and off the circuit.

“They were well respected and looked up to,” Black Water added.

The rodeo announcer also noted the healing power of the event.

“Seeing the people come out and supporting them, know how much they were loved — I think that really helps the family a lot.”

While Wells and White Quills may be gone, their presence is still felt in the arena. Through this tribute, their legacy continues to inspire the next generation of Indigenous rodeo talent.

