Canadian Finals Rodeo’s new location in Edmonton corralling downtown visitors

The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) is back in Edmonton but in a new location.

It’s all happening in the heart of the city’s downtown, and businesses in the area say they’re already seeing a rodeo boost.

If you are near Rogers Place this week, you might see a few cowboys and cowgirls trading in their horses for some e-scooters.

It’s one of the many benefits of the CFR taking place in downtown Edmonton.

“It’s not the country, for sure, but it’s nice to be able to be right there by the hotel. Don’t have to drive and can rip around on your scooter,” said tie-down roper Jason Smith.

Smith is competing in this year’s finals. He’s used to the rodeo being held in Red Deer, as he grew up south of the town and competed in the past. But he’s excited to embrace the new location.

“They did it for years and did a good job, and it’s pretty cool that it’s coming back. I think the first year’s going to have the growing pains, but they’re doing an awesome job,” Smith said.

Canadian Finals Rodeo returns to Edmonton

The 50th year of the rodeo event is back in Alberta’s capital in 2024. Edmonton was home to the rodeo event for over four decades before it moved to Red Deer.

Last year, organizers announced they had reached a deal to host the event at Rogers Place in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The CFR started in 1974 and was held at the old Edmonton Gardens and Northlands Coliseum. When the Coliseum closed in 2017 after Rogers Place opened the year before, the event moved to Red Deer.

Local businesses like the Sherlock Holmes Pub are excited to welcome rodeo visitors back to the city.

General manager Laurel Allison says the pub was on the train line before, but now it’s nice to be a few blocks from the action.

“The organizers for rodeo week have been really great about reaching out to local businesses and trying to get us involved. We love a theme, so we’re happy to dress up and play country,” said Allison.

The Sherlock Holmes Pub is hosting a few rodeo events this week and Allison says they’re already seeing a boost.

“We’ve seen some familiar faces. It’s been a long time but I’m still recognizing faces that used to be here a long time ago because they do the same circuit and they’re creatures of habit a lot of these folks,” said Allison.

CFR back in Edmonton after six years

Edmonton’s Downtown Business Association (DBA) is also embracing the change to Rogers Place.

“Now it’s like our businesses and some great establishments are just steps outside the door, or right outside your hotel room that is a block away from the venue,” said Quinn Phillips, director of marketing and communications with the DBA.

Organizers expect the CFR to draw in about 40,000 people with about 60 per cent of them coming from out of town.

The DBA hopes this serves as a free advertisement for the city.

“We want all that variety and we want to see all these different things, different people coming right. CFR is a different demographic. We want them to come downtown, see downtown, fall in love with downtown, and want to come back and tell their friends and family to come back,” Phillips said.

The 2024 CFR event runs from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5. More than 100 athletes and 200 animals will take part in rodeo events over the course of the four-day event.

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.