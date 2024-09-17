Canadian Finals Rodeo to celebrate 50th year back in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton is gearing up to host the Canadian Finals Rodeo for the first time in more than five years.

The CFR has a longstanding history in Alberta’s capital city, with the first edition of the pro rodeo event held at the old Edmonton Gardens and Northlands Coliseum in 1974. When the Coliseum closed in 2017, the rodeo moved down the QEII to Red Deer where it’s been held ever since.

“We are so proud to be welcoming the Canadian Finals Rodeo back to our city. Edmonton knows how to throw a party,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “We have a long and celebrated history of hosting top quality sport and cultural events, and I’m confident this will be the best CFR yet.”

This year will mark the 50th edition of the CFR.

“It is exciting to return to Edmonton for CFR 50, back where it all began in 1974,” said Denny Phipps, general manager of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 100 athletes and 200 animals will take part in rodeo events over the course of the four-day show.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“With the sport of rodeo more popular than ever before and contestants and animal athletes at an all-time high-performance level, CFR 50 will be an amazing show,” Phipps said. “Edmonton has been known as the City of Champions and we are excited to crown Canadian rodeo champions here and add to the legacy of athletic greatness in this city.”

There are a number of coinciding events happening in the days ahead of the CFR as part of Rodeo Week, which will see city-wide celebrations from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6. Some of the Rodeo Week activities include the Canadian County Expo at the Expo Centre, black tie bingo supporting the Rodeo Cowboy’s Benevolent Fund, a chili cook-off at the Art Gallery of Alberta and a limited-edition CFR50 brew from Sea Change Brewing Co.

A pancake breakfast, daily tailgate parties with live music and nightly all-ages after-parties will also be held downtown in Ice District.

The event is anticipated to generate “tremendous” economic benefit for Edmonton, with Explore Edmonton projecting $30 million in total economic impact. The event is expected to support more than 5,500 jobs and fill more than 12,000 hotel rooms.

“CFR 50 is going to be an incredible experience, and we can’t wait to see Edmonton come alive with the energy and excitement of Rodeo Week,” Explore Edmonton president and CEO Traci Bednard said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hosting world-class events such as the CFR drives economic growth in the province and shows the world what Canada’s wild side has to offer,” said Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow.

1:57 Canadian Finals Rodeo coming back to Edmonton in 2024

This year’s CFR runs from Oct. 2-5 at Rogers Place.

As part of a three-year deal, the CFR will also be held in Edmonton in 2025 and 2026.