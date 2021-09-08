Farmfair International returns to Edmonton after 2020 COVID-19 hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, one of Canada’s top agricultural shows is returning to Edmonton.

Farmfair International will run at the Edmonton Expo Centre from Nov. 10-13. Organizers say this year’s fair comes with the highest purse in the country: more than $300,000.

“Farmfair is back and there is more interest and excitement than ever before,” Farmfair International director Leah Jones said. “Our exhibitor registration is now open for beef shows, with over $300,000 in prizing.”

Farmfair International has been in operation for more than 45 years. It offers genetics and livestock, as well as western entertainment and programming.

The event puts on the largest beef cattle show in Alberta, hosting several purebred breed shows, a bull pen show and commercial cattlemen’s day, as well as the Alberta Supreme.

“Farmfair provides an exceptional and vital business platform and connection for producers, commercial cattlemen and industry stakeholders in the beef industry,” said Jones.

“In addition to top quality livestock and genetics, visitors can experience and enjoy a wide variety of western excitement including stock dog trials, the Heritage Ranch Rodeo and more.”

Farmfair International is now managed by Explore Edmonton, following an announcement in June that also saw the group take over K-Days.

Explore Edmonton said it signed a charter of principles in May with the City of Edmonton and Northlands to guide the transition of Northlands’ activities to Explore Edmonton. The formal transition took place on July 5.

Exhibitor entries opened on Sept. 1 and remain open until Oct. 1.

Exhibitors can register online. More information about the event can be found on Farmfair International’s website.

The event used to take place at the same time as the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Edmonton, however the rodeo has since relocated to Red Deer and this year will take place the week prior Farmfair.