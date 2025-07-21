Generations unite for culture and connection at Kainai Powwow and Celebration

The beat of drums and the sound of hoofbeats echoed across the Blood Reserve as the Kainai Powwow and Celebration welcomed guests from across North America.
With the theme “Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” this year’s event focused on cultural pride, intergenerational connection, and youth empowerment.
Organizers say the celebration is more than a gathering, it’s a homecoming. Families return from across the continent to reconnect, while the community comes together to showcase Blackfoot traditions. Chief Travis Plaited Hair, who has served on the powwow committee for years, says carrying on the legacy of past organizers is vital to the event’s success and meaning.
“As you know, we deal with a lot of social issues, both on and off the reserve,” Plaited Hair said. “So anything that can help redirect our youth is always a good thing. So we really support any youth activities, and powwow is a big part of it too.”
The powwow featured dancers, singers, rodeo competitions, and community support from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous guests. For many, it’s a time of reconnection and celebration and a way to pass on teachings to the next generation, while honouring those who led the way.
