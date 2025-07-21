Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Generations unite for culture and connection at Kainai Powwow and Celebration

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted July 21, 2025 3:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kainai Powwow & Celebration honoured youth, culture, and community on the Blood reserve. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.'
Kainai Powwow & Celebration honoured youth, culture, and community on the Blood reserve. Nakoda Thunderchief reports.
WATCH: With the theme 'Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future,' this year’s event focused on cultural pride, intergenerational connection, and youth empowerment.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The beat of drums and the sound of hoofbeats echoed across the Blood Reserve as the Kainai Powwow and Celebration welcomed guests from across North America.

With the theme “Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” this year’s event focused on cultural pride, intergenerational connection, and youth empowerment.

Organizers say the celebration is more than a gathering, it’s a homecoming. Families return from across the continent to reconnect, while the community comes together to showcase Blackfoot traditions. Chief Travis Plaited Hair, who has served on the powwow committee for years, says carrying on the legacy of past organizers is vital to the event’s success and meaning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“As you know, we deal with a lot of social issues, both on and off the reserve,” Plaited Hair said. “So anything that can help redirect our youth is always a good thing. So we really support any youth activities, and powwow is a big part of it too.”

Story continues below advertisement

The powwow featured dancers, singers, rodeo competitions, and community support from both Indigenous and non-Indigenous guests. For many, it’s a time of reconnection and celebration and a way to pass on teachings to the next generation, while honouring those who led the way.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices