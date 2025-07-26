5 commercial tractor trucks stolen in early morning theft: Ontario police

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after five commercial transport trucks were stolen from Midhurst, Ont.
Police say the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The stolen vehicles are described as 2024 or 2025 white Freightliner Cascadia truck tractors, all with day cabs and no sleeper compartments.
A smaller grey vehicle, possibly a newer Honda Civic, is believed to be connected.
The trucks were last seen heading south on Bayfield Street toward Highway 400 in Barrie.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
