Crime

Police recapture convicted murderer who escaped Quebec prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2025 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Convicted murderer escapes Quebec prison, believed to be in Southern Ontario'
Convicted murderer escapes Quebec prison, believed to be in Southern Ontario
Related: Convicted murderer escapes Quebec prison, believed to be in Southern Ontario – Jul 7, 2025
Correctional Service Canada says a convicted murderer who escaped from a Quebec prison nearly three weeks ago has been recaptured.

They say Lory Bill Germa was apprehended by the Montreal police at around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The 69-year-old escaped from the Archambault Institution north of Montreal on July 5.

Staff at the prison’s minimum-security unit reported him missing after noticing he was absent during an inmate count.

Germa had been serving a first-degree murder sentence for a crime committed in 1992.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a news release after the escape saying Germa might be in southwestern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

