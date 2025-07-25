Police recapture convicted murderer who escaped Quebec prison

See more sharing options

Correctional Service Canada says a convicted murderer who escaped from a Quebec prison nearly three weeks ago has been recaptured.

They say Lory Bill Germa was apprehended by the Montreal police at around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

The 69-year-old escaped from the Archambault Institution north of Montreal on July 5.

Staff at the prison’s minimum-security unit reported him missing after noticing he was absent during an inmate count.

Germa had been serving a first-degree murder sentence for a crime committed in 1992.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a news release after the escape saying Germa might be in southwestern Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.