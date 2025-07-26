‘Urgent need’ for mental health supports in N.S. construction industry, report says

Send this page to someone via email

A new report from Construction Safety Nova Scotia says many of the sector’s workers are struggling with their mental health.

The study says there’s an “urgent need” for better support systems on the job, and says the current standard is putting workers at risk.

Construction across the province is booming — whether at hospitals, roads or homes.

But as demand rises, so are stress levels among workers.

“Our industry has been traditionally, perhaps, more of the tough guy persona,” said MJ MacDonald, CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia.

“That culture of just ‘suck it up and get it done’ and cope and not talk about it. So, a lot of the work we’re engaged in is around reducing that stigma.”

Story continues below advertisement

The non-profit group says the new data in their report will help create a roadmap towards better mental health supports. The study found 50 per cent of construction workers contemplate leaving their jobs due to its stressful nature, which can affect turnover rates and safety on sites.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We know that anytime you’re distracted and stressed, your risk for having a safety incident goes up,” said MacDonald.

“We really need to be paying attention to mental health, stress levels, and managing them and supporting them in a better way.”

The non-profit is launching a new program this fall that provides mental health services to small and mid-sized construction companies.

Construction company MacKinnon and Olding won an award for their mental health practices in 2025. Their health and safety manager, Stacia Gunn, says the company’s supervisors do daily check-ins with staff.

“They’ll go to see them if they have issues. So it’s important that as an employer you train the supervisors to know how to receive that information from the workers if they’re feeling not mentally healthy that day,” said Gunn.

Nick Glawson, a site superintendent, says he offers an “open door policy” to his crew and it makes a difference.

“It’s really nice because we have that transparency that they can voice their concerns and we can all kind of stay on the same page,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on this story, watch the video above