Crime

Man who allegedly murdered serial killer Robert Pickton appears in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2025 1:53 pm
The man accused of murdering serial killer Robert Pickton in prison appeared briefly by video conference at the courthouse in Sept-Îles, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

Martin Charest, 52, faces one count first-degree murder in connection with Pickton’s killing in May 2024 at the Port-Cartier federal penitentiary.

Charest allegedly broke a broom handle before shoving it into the face of Pickton, who died in hospital of his injuries days later at the age of 74.

Quebec court Judge Vicky Lapierre ordered the case to return to court on Sept. 2.

Pickton, one of Canada’s most notorious serial killers, was convicted in 2007 of six counts of second-degree murder.

But he confessed to killing a total of 49 women whom he lured into his pig farm near Vancouver.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

