Crime

Winnipeg cops to boost presence in Osborne Village to combat violent crime

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Osborne Village crime concerns'
Osborne Village crime concerns
RELATED: It's a neighbourhood known for its trendy shops, bars and restaurants. But as Clay Young reports, recent acts of violent crime are weighing on many who live and work in Osborne Village – May 31, 2024
Winnipeg police say they’re launching an initiative aimed at fighting violent crime in Osborne Village.

Police said the project, which is kicking off thanks to concerns from area residents and businesses, is going to focus on ongoing problems in the area, including violence and disruptions to local businesses that police attribute to illicit drug use.

“While we have seen an overall decrease in violent crime compared to last year, some areas of the city are experiencing increasing rates of violence that is very concerning to the WPS and our community,” a police spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Among the changes planned for the rest of this summer are an increased officer presence — both uniformed and plainclothes — in areas police consider priority zones, as well as ongoing checks to ensure offenders are following release conditions.

According to police data, the Village saw a peak in violent crime in 2023, with a 59-per cent increase over the previous year. That dropped somewhat in 2024, but police say it was still a whopping 47 per cent above the five-year average — and 2025’s data so far is consistent with last year’s numbers.

While the number of robberies has dropped slightly in 2025, the neighbourhood has seen a large bump in assaults, by as much as 44 per cent.

Click to play video: 'One man in hospital after Osborne Street shooting'
One man in hospital after Osborne Street shooting
