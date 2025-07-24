Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Supreme Court allows lawsuit in labour-inducing drug case at New Brunswick hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2025 12:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lawsuit involving alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital in court'
Lawsuit involving alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital in court
RELATED: Lawsuit involving alleged misuse of labour-inducing drug at Moncton Hospital in court – Jan 28, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada is allowing a class-action lawsuit against New Brunswick’s largest health authority and an obstetrics nurse to proceed.

The proposed class action lawsuit was launched in 2019 and alleges women at Moncton Hospital were given a labour-inducing drug without consent.

Horizon Health Network operates the hospital and is named in the class action lawsuit.

In February, Horizon and the nurse, Nicole Ruest, requested permission to appeal a lower-court ruling which certified the case.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the top court denied their appeal.

The women pursuing the lawsuit have alleged the Moncton Hospital either knew or should have known whether its staff were administering the drug to pregnant women.

The plaintiffs are seeking a full apology and compensation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Families continue to come forward after Moncton nurse fired for administering labour-inducing drugs'
Families continue to come forward after Moncton nurse fired for administering labour-inducing drugs
Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices